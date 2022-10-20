Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 562 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.32. 17,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.35. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. Paychex’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.