Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Dover by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Dover by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Dover stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.95. 36,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.21.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays dropped their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

