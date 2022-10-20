Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXT. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cfra raised their target price on Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $86.00 target price on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Textron Price Performance

TXT stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.02. The stock had a trading volume of 32,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.14.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. Textron’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.