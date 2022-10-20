Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Holdings Trimmed by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Tyler Technologies worth $62,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $469.64.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL stock traded down $4.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $331.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,463. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $366.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90 and a beta of 0.90. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $300.85 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

