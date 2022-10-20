U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,760 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,179,851,000 after buying an additional 1,840,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,153,000 after buying an additional 190,720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after acquiring an additional 303,443 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 3.6 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.