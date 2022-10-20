U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JETS. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the second quarter valued at $181,000.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JETS opened at $16.61 on Thursday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $25.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27.

