UBS Group Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $141.00 Price Target

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) received a $141.00 target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $90.07. The stock had a trading volume of 125,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,501,607. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.97 and a 200 day moving average of $110.51. The stock has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

