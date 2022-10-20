UBS Group Begins Coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DRPRF. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Price Performance

Shares of OTC DRPRF opened at $86.25 on Thursday. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a 1 year low of $80.49 and a 1 year high of $99.99.

About Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

