UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut Ready Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of RC stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Ready Capital news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at $493,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 53.4% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 53,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 27.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at $119,000. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

