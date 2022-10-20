Ultra (UOS) Reaches Market Cap of $88.38 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001527 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $88.38 million and $500,118.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,048.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.16 or 0.00557282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00245686 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00053386 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00059882 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000704 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.2931518 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $554,830.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.