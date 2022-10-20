UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. UniFirst updated its FY23 guidance to $7.10-7.50 EPS.

UNF opened at $171.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.09. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $214.65.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $246,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in UniFirst by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 32.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

