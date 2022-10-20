Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE UNP traded down $11.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.91. 140,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,063. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $186.89 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

