Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Union Pacific Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $192.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.63. The company has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $186.89 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 12,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

