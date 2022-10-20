Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Union Pacific Trading Down 3.6 %
NYSE:UNP opened at $192.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.63. The company has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $186.89 and a 52-week high of $278.94.
Union Pacific Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 12,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Union Pacific (UNP)
- Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.