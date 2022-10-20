Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Shares Down 3.9%

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $187.65 and last traded at $192.26. Approximately 72,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,918,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.06.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

The firm has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.63.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,038 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 10,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 305,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

