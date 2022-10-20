United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAL. Barclays lifted their price target on United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered United Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.91.

United Airlines Trading Down 0.5 %

UAL opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Airlines has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $54.52.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Analysts predict that United Airlines will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

