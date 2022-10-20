United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Up to $5.87

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.87, but opened at $6.06. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 153,398 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 29.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 100.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.