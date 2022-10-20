UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Tobam raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4,643.6% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,083,000 after buying an additional 26,840 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

UNH stock opened at $520.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $486.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $522.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $426.84 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.16.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

