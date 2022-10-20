UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Lessened by Gabalex Capital Management LLC

Gabalex Capital Management LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 7.5% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $755,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.16.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,445,568. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $520.32 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $426.84 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

