Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.80.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $102,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 161,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,371.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 63,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,478,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,078,000 after buying an additional 140,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Further Reading

