Unizen Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $196.75 Million (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 20th. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $196.75 million and $1.71 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Unizen token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,251.64 or 0.27562329 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010766 BTC.

Unizen Profile

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

