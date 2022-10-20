Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells $17,829.10 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $17,829.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Hayden Brown sold 32,050 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $487,480.50.

On Thursday, August 18th, Hayden Brown sold 7,990 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $148,134.60.

Shares of UPWK traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $12.42. 1,198,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,108. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $61.90.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPWK shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 7.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,890,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,505,000 after acquiring an additional 457,423 shares in the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,212,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,761 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,144,000. ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,719,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,376,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,148,000 after buying an additional 23,317 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

