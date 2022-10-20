US Solar Fund (LON:USF) Shares Up 0.4%

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). 7 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 115,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

US Solar Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.88. The company has a market cap of £2.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44.

Get US Solar Fund alerts:

US Solar Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. US Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 61.33%.

About US Solar Fund

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.