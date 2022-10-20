V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.90

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 200997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

V.F. Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

