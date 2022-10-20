VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,280.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,535,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,651 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 52.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 609,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 210,186 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 229.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 583,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,591,000 after purchasing an additional 406,055 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 55,892 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 312,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,843. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $51.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.55.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

