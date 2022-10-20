Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,123,000 after acquiring an additional 249,110 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,534.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,462,000 after acquiring an additional 689,756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,602,000 after acquiring an additional 60,505 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,513,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 317,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,122,000 after buying an additional 28,610 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $176.19. 541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,903. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.93 and a 200-day moving average of $189.52. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

