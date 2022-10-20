Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $177.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.93 and a 200-day moving average of $189.52.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

