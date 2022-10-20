Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 5.2% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $43,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,478,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,504,000 after purchasing an additional 76,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,467,000 after purchasing an additional 99,864 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $138.99. 60,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,384. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

