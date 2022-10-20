Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,847 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,810,000 after buying an additional 93,461 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,779,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,810,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,435,000 after buying an additional 1,352,030 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,809,000 after buying an additional 137,924 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $130.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.89. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $200.58.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.