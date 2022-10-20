Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 91,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.48. The company had a trading volume of 269,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,574,625. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

