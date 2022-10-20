Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$27.14 and last traded at C$27.22. 50,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 131,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.43.
Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Stock Down 0.8 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.58.
Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.
