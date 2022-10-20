Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 3.2% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,989. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

