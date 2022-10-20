Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. City State Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.16. The stock had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,989. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.67.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.