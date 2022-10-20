Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $69.86

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.86 and last traded at $69.92, with a volume of 33803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.64.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average is $81.70.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,112,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,543,000 after acquiring an additional 30,816 shares during the period. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 2,358,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,544,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 71.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,153,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,618,000 after purchasing an additional 900,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 123.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,414,000 after buying an additional 1,188,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,052,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,249,000 after buying an additional 40,867 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

