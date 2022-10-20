Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2,024.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.3% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 393,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,849,000 after acquiring an additional 38,426 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $78.17. The stock had a trading volume of 121,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,167. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.83.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

