Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.62 and last traded at $55.14. Approximately 1,007,142 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 837,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.46.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.44.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund
