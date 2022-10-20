Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.62 and last traded at $55.14. Approximately 1,007,142 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 837,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.46.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.44.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Applied Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 157,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter.

