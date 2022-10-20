Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $74.17

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.17 and last traded at $74.20, with a volume of 1588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

