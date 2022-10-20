Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.21. 4,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,064. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.44.

