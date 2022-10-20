Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,576 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $176.21. 4,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,064. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.73 and a 200-day moving average of $189.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

