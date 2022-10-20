Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is RMR Wealth Builders’ 2nd Largest Position

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $339.23. The company had a trading volume of 218,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,177,529. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

