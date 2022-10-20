Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDX) Shares Up 0.2%

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDX – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.41 and last traded at $47.36. 1,944,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,040,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.27.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82.

