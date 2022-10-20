Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) is Northwest Capital Management Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up about 5.6% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $104,357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,587,000. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,583,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,371,000 after buying an additional 1,318,605 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3,688.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 685,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,850,000 after purchasing an additional 667,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,906,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

VUSB stock remained flat at $48.82 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,907. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.20.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.