Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Triumph Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 296,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,048,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,236. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

