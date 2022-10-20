Venus One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.10 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $55.41 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Venus has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Venus token can now be bought for approximately $4.55 or 0.00023688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus Profile

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

