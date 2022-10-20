Verge (XVG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.12 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $51.27 million and $2.12 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,221.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00021117 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00269530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00118523 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.41 or 0.00746074 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.85 or 0.00561100 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00248882 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,268,250 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

