Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stake Lessened by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Verisk Analytics worth $23,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 60.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,227,000 after buying an additional 114,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK traded down $4.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.61. The stock had a trading volume of 19,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,030. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.05.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.29 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,621,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $118,714.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,621,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.