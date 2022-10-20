Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.47. 56,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,018,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vertex Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Vertex Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $991.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Vertex Energy had a positive return on equity of 52.63% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $574,754.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,606.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Further Reading

