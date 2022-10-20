Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is Highlander Partners L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Highlander Partners L.P. lifted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises about 3.6% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Highlander Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Vertiv worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 9.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,399,000 after buying an additional 1,226,985 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 54.3% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,822,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,516,000 after buying an additional 3,808,254 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $143,541,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 9,271,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,799,000 after buying an additional 864,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Up 11.7 %

Vertiv stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 449,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,535. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.55.

About Vertiv

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.