Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Cut to $261.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $262.00 to $261.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 40.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.89.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of V stock opened at $186.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.89. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.