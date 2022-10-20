Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Trading 6.1% Higher

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.67. 9,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 44,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Vision Marine Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vision Marine Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vision Marine Technologies stock. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.12% of Vision Marine Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.