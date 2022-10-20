VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) PT Raised to $52.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.14% from the stock’s previous close.
VSEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.
VSE Stock Performance
VSEC traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $44.39. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04. VSE has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in VSE by 789.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
